Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 20th October

"Depreciation in the currency is generally not positive for the equity markets but inspite of the INR hitting a new low, our markets have not seen a new low. This is a positive divergence which shows buying interest amongst market participants. Also the pullback move in the global equity markets does not seem to be over yet and hence, we may not see any sharp sell-off due to currency depreciation this time. We could witness intraday sell-offs which could lead to higher volatility, but until the index breaks some important supports, we expect the market to trade with a positive bias and expect buying interest on declines," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.