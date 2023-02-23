Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 23rd February

On reasons that have pulled down key benchmark indices on Dalal Street, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "There is a lot of wariness in the markets as the recent string of robust economic data from the US, indicating a resilient economy and hotter-than-expected inflation print has stoked worries about a higher peak rate in the US. This has rattled sentiments and with global indices witnessing a broad sell-off, we have seen a steep decline in the domestic markets."