Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 2nd February
- Day trading stocks to buy: The short term trend of Nifty is highly volatile, believe experts
Day trading stocks to buy: After a roller-coaster day on Wednesday session, Indian stocks ended up losing its post-budget mid-session gains. NSE Nifty finished 45 points lower at 17,616 while BSE Sensex ended 158 points higher at 59,708 levels. Bank Nifty index lost 142 points and closed at 40,513 mark. Broad market indices fell more as nervousness spread across the board as Adani group stocks once again came under pressure. Metal and IT sectors ended in positive territory as these were viewed as defensive under the current situation.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×