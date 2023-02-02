Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 2nd February

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates high volatility in the market. The formation of long lower shadows in the last four daily candles signal presence of strong support at 17,400 to 17,300 levels and the market could once again show upside bounce in the coming sessions. The important support of 200 day EMA was into scene on Wednesday after a downside violation at 17,550 levels. This is positive indication," Nagraj Shetti said.