Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 2nd March
- Day trading guide: Nifty could rise first towards 17,610 levels in the near term while 17,299 to 17,353 band could offer support, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: After falling for eight straight sessions, Indian stock market finished higher on Wednesday. NSE Nifty gained 146 points and closed at 17,450, BSE Sensex surged 448 points and ended at 59,411 levels whereas Bank Nifty index shot up 429 points and finished at 40,698 mark. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 3.25:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×