Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 2nd March

Pullback vs trend reversal

On whether this rally on Dalal Street is just a pullback move or it's a trend reversal, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "In our sense, odds are in favor of a trend reversal as the positive divergence after a correction is generally seen at bottoms. Further, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Small-cap index has managed to recover well from their important supports thus forming a base at this week’s low. The FII’s positions are also short heavy with ‘Long Short Ratio’ at just 15 percent and no. of short positions at highs which were seen around the bottom of June 2022. Thus, if they cover their shorts from here, then it would lead to a decent upside move from current levels. Hence, it would be crucial to see their positioning in the next few sessions."