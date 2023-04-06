Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 6th April

Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 6th April3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:47 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and we expect this upside momentum to continue in the coming sessions, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Ahead of RBI MPC meeting outcome, Indian stock market surged for fourth straight session on Wednesday and outperformed other Asian markets. NSE Nifty gained 159 points and closed at 17,557 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 582 points and closed at 59,689 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 186 points and ended at 40,999 levels. Small-cap index rose a little more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was up at 3.07:1.
