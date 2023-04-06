Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 6th April

Day trading guide for today: Ahead of RBI MPC meeting outcome, Indian stock market surged for fourth straight session on Wednesday and outperformed other Asian markets. NSE Nifty gained 159 points and closed at 17,557 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 582 points and closed at 59,689 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 186 points and ended at 40,999 levels. Small-cap index rose a little more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was up at 3.07:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and we expect this upside momentum to continue in the coming sessions. The near term upside targets for the Nifty is around 17,800 and next 18,250 levels for the next one week. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,400 levels."

Expecting Indian stock market rally to further continue, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Nifty on the daily time frame is indicating strength post breakout above its downward sloping trend line and prices are sustaining above its important short-term averages. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) has witnessed a breakout of a three-month long consolidation band and the oscillator has closed above its horizontal trend line with a bullish crossover. Technically, the structure is shifting its momentum towards the bulls and the index remains in a buy-on-dips mode as of now."

Unveiling day trading strategy for Thursday, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Amongst sectoral indices, most of the sectors have now started witnessing a pullback move. The Nifty FMCG index has given a breakout from its previous high resistance and hence, short term traders can look for buying opportunities in stock within this sector."

On Nifty F&O view, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "As we go into tomorrow's expiry, data suggests an expiry between 17450 on the downside and 17650 on the upside for the Index. The Nifty Index has its highest open interest for Tomorrow's expiry on the put side at 17500 and at the call side at 17700. Even though the highest OI is only at 17700, there is a congestion zone in Nifty between 17600 and 17900 where it should take a pause before deciding its next course of direction. A good play for tomorrow's expiry for traders would be to take the 17500 short straddle with a 17600 CE long leg assuming the index opens around the 17500 or very close to this level. This will ensure there is protection on the upside in case of a rally and one can always sell an additional put or call depending upon the direction of movement in the first half if required."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 6 day trading stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Grasim Industries: Buy at CMP, target ₹1700 and ₹1720, stop loss ₹1630

2] Sun Pharma: Buy at CMP, target ₹1030 to ₹1050, stop loss ₹975

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Bank of India: Buy at ₹77.50, target ₹82, stop loss ₹75

4] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹764, target ₹790, stop loss ₹750

Rajesh Bhosale's stock picks for today

5] Vedanta: Buy at ₹286, target ₹298, stop loss ₹280

6] Welspun Corp: Buy at ₹213, target ₹223, stop loss ₹208.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.