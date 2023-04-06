Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 6th April

On Nifty F&O view, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "As we go into tomorrow's expiry, data suggests an expiry between 17450 on the downside and 17650 on the upside for the Index. The Nifty Index has its highest open interest for Tomorrow's expiry on the put side at 17500 and at the call side at 17700. Even though the highest OI is only at 17700, there is a congestion zone in Nifty between 17600 and 17900 where it should take a pause before deciding its next course of direction. A good play for tomorrow's expiry for traders would be to take the 17500 short straddle with a 17600 CE long leg assuming the index opens around the 17500 or very close to this level. This will ensure there is protection on the upside in case of a rally and one can always sell an additional put or call depending upon the direction of movement in the first half if required."