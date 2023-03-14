Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 14th March

Nifty call put option data

Speaking on Nifty call put ratio, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "Nifty today formed a large bearish engulfing candle on its daily chart with aggravated selling once it broke its support at 17250. The Nifty index tried its best around 1pm to take support at this level, but it quickly fell through. There was a huge shorting of calls seen at the 17300, 17400 and 17500 levels with the highest OI at the 17500 CE level. In fact the total OI of sold calls is more than double that of sold put options currently. However, it is not advisable to initiate vanilla short positions on the Index immediately as the risk-reward is not in favour."