Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 18th April

Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market snapped its nine days winning streak on Monday after heavy sell off in IT stocks after disappointing Infosys Q4FY23 results and guidance. NSE Nifty lost 121 points and closed at 17,706 while BSE Sensex nosedived 520 points and ended at 59,910 levels. However, Nifty Bank index outperformed Sensex and Nifty as it finished in green territory and finished at 42,262 mark, 130 points higher from its previous close. Volumes on the NSE were on the higher side as IT stocks came under selling pressure. Broad market indices ended in the positive even as the advance decline ratio came in at 1.03:1.

