Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 18th April

Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 18th April

3 min read . 07:40 AM IST Asit Manohar
Stock market today: Nifty is now nearing an important support of around 17600-17500 levels, believe experts.

  • Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — ACC, Asian Paints, Coal India, Power Grid, Radico Khaitan and BPCL

Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market snapped its nine days winning streak on Monday after heavy sell off in IT stocks after disappointing Infosys Q4FY23 results and guidance. NSE Nifty lost 121 points and closed at 17,706 while BSE Sensex nosedived 520 points and ended at 59,910 levels. However, Nifty Bank index outperformed Sensex and Nifty as it finished in green territory and finished at 42,262 mark, 130 points higher from its previous close. Volumes on the NSE were on the higher side as IT stocks came under selling pressure. Broad market indices ended in the positive even as the advance decline ratio came in at 1.03:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The present weakness in the Nifty is now nearing an important support of around 17600-17500 levels, which is previous upside broken resistance of down sloping trend line as per change in polarity. The strong upside bounce of the last 9 sessions and a formation of new higher high at 17863 levels on Monday are all pointing towards a sizable downward correction ahead for the Nifty before showing upside bounce from the lower supports."

Advising ‘buy on dips’ strategy with strict stop loss, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Technically after a tall bearish candle post breakout suggest a range bound movement in further trading sessions. The overall trend is positive as prices are trading above the breakout levels of falling channel pattern."

Unveiling intraday trading tips for Tuesday sessions, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "FII’s continued to cover their short positions and some longs as well and thus, their ‘Long Short Ratio’ have increased to around 39 percent. Looking at the data, we continue to advise a ‘Buy on dip’ for the benchmark while one can look for stock specific opportunities at current levels too from a short term perspective."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi — recommended six day trading stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] ACC: Buy at CMP, target 1820 and 1840, stop loss 1750

2] Asian Paints: Buy at CMP, target 2900 and 2940, stop loss 2800

Anuj Gupta's day trading stocks for today

3] Coal India: Buy at CMP, target 240, stop loss 222

4] Power Grid: Buy at CMP, target 248, stop loss 229

Jigar Patel's stock picks for Tuesday

5] Radico Khaitan: Buy at 1114, target 1150, stop loss 1090

6] BPCL: Buy at 336, target 345, stop loss 328.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
