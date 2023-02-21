Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 21st February

Advising stock specific trade in current markets, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "While the banking space dragged the markets lower, the broader markets witnessed stock specific buying interest which led to some relative outperformance in the Nifty Midcap index. Hence, traders are advised to look for stock specific opportunities from a near term perspective. The FII’s ‘Long Short Ratio’ in the index futures segments is around 25 percent and it would be crucial to see if they cover their shorts before expiry or rollover their positions."