Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 28th February
- Day trading guide: Nifty has given the first hint of short term reversal on February 27 and we could see a positive close on February 28, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Following weak sentiments on Wall Street and major Asian markets, Dalal Street ended lower for Seventh straight session on Monday. NSE Nifty lost 73 points and closed at 17,392 whereas BSE Sensex corrected 175 points and finished at 59,288 levels. However, buying in banking stocks provided support to the bear-hit Indian stock market as Bank Nifty index ended 397 points higher at 40,307 mark. Broad market indices fell more than Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.30:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×