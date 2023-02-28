Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 28th February

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed a pullback on Monday to relieve the oversold setups and on the daily chart, and it has managed to defend last Thursday’s low of 39,600 where we witnessed formation of a ‘Doji’ candlestick pattern," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com adding, "Considering the weakness in the broader markets and some sectoral indices, we are likely to see some sector rotation where some of the sector would continue to underperform while certain heavyweights could see an upside move to pull indices out of oversold zone. Hence, traders are advised to look for stock specific opportunities for the short term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}