Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 28th March

“The Nifty Put writers seem to be extremely confident while going into the April series expiry as they are expecting a limited fall. The current OI distribution for Short strangles is at 16,500 on the downside and 18,000 on the upside for the April Expiry. This further implies that traders are keeping more room on the upside and lesser room on the downside, signalling that they are not convinced with the fall currently underway. Even for the current weekly expiry, traders are not yet expecting the fall to be very large below the 17,000 level, as the 17,000 short straddle players have not yet exited their positions or rolled down the strikes to lower straddles. If the Nifty index closes below the 16,750 level, all these sellers will get trapped leading to another 200 points fall in the Index, but until that happens, it is better to maintain a sideways to bearish view on the Index," said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged.