Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 31st January3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:18 AM IST
- Day trading guide: A sustainable move above 17,800 on Nifty is expected to confirm the trend reversal on the upside, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market managed to finish higher on Monday after witnessing high volatility throughout the day. NSE Nifty ended 44 points higher at 17,648 whereas BSE Sensex surged 169 points and closed at 59,500 levels. Bank Nifty index added 42 points and finished at 40,378 mark. Broad market indices ended in the negative even as the advance decline ratio ended at 0.74:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×