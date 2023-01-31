Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 31st January

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on day trading strategy for Tuesday, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Occurrence of high volatility in the market (formation of doji) at the lows, placement of crucial support and not showing any sharp weakness post downside breakout of range movement are all pointing towards possible comeback of bulls from the lows. A sustainable move above 17,800 is expected to confirm the trend reversal on the upside. The important event of Union Budget of 1st February is going to set fresh direction for the market in the short term."