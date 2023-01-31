Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 31st January

Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 31st January

3 min read . 06:18 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Day trading strategy: Nifty not showing any sharp follow-through weakness on Monday could be a positive sign for the bulls to make a comeback from the lows, say experts.

  • Day trading guide: A sustainable move above 17,800 on Nifty is expected to confirm the trend reversal on the upside, believe stock market experts

Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market managed to finish higher on Monday after witnessing high volatility throughout the day. NSE Nifty ended 44 points higher at 17,648 whereas BSE Sensex surged 169 points and closed at 59,500 levels. Bank Nifty index added 42 points and finished at 40,378 mark. Broad market indices ended in the negative even as the advance decline ratio ended at 0.74:1.

Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market managed to finish higher on Monday after witnessing high volatility throughout the day. NSE Nifty ended 44 points higher at 17,648 whereas BSE Sensex surged 169 points and closed at 59,500 levels. Bank Nifty index added 42 points and finished at 40,378 mark. Broad market indices ended in the negative even as the advance decline ratio ended at 0.74:1.

Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday as caution kicked in ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and key economic data this week, while Chinese shares rose sharply as they resumed trade after a week-long holiday. European stocks slipped on Monday with central banks on either side of the Atlantic poised to lift interest rates to their highest levels since the global financial crisis

Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday as caution kicked in ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and key economic data this week, while Chinese shares rose sharply as they resumed trade after a week-long holiday. European stocks slipped on Monday with central banks on either side of the Atlantic poised to lift interest rates to their highest levels since the global financial crisis

Day trading guide for stock market today 

Speaking on day trading strategy for Tuesday, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Occurrence of high volatility in the market (formation of doji) at the lows, placement of crucial support and not showing any sharp weakness post downside breakout of range movement are all pointing towards possible comeback of bulls from the lows. A sustainable move above 17,800 is expected to confirm the trend reversal on the upside. The important event of Union Budget of 1st February is going to set fresh direction for the market in the short term."

Day trading guide for stock market today 

Speaking on day trading strategy for Tuesday, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Occurrence of high volatility in the market (formation of doji) at the lows, placement of crucial support and not showing any sharp weakness post downside breakout of range movement are all pointing towards possible comeback of bulls from the lows. A sustainable move above 17,800 is expected to confirm the trend reversal on the upside. The important event of Union Budget of 1st February is going to set fresh direction for the market in the short term."

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities went on to add that Nifty has sustained above the important support of 200day EMA at 17,550 levels in the last two sessions, after violating below it. The said moving average has offered important supports and resistances in the past and that has resulted in a substantial movement on either side.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities went on to add that Nifty has sustained above the important support of 200day EMA at 17,550 levels in the last two sessions, after violating below it. The said moving average has offered important supports and resistances in the past and that has resulted in a substantial movement on either side.

Expecting a comeback of market bulls, Nagraj Shetti said, "After showing decisive downside breakout of broader range movement of 18200-17800 levels on Friday, the Nifty not showing any sharp follow-through weakness on Monday could be a positive sign for the bulls to make a comeback from the lows." 

Expecting a comeback of market bulls, Nagraj Shetti said, "After showing decisive downside breakout of broader range movement of 18200-17800 levels on Friday, the Nifty not showing any sharp follow-through weakness on Monday could be a positive sign for the bulls to make a comeback from the lows." 

Nifty call put option data

Speaking on Nifty call put ratio, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Nifty weekly option chain reflects highest PE writers exposure at 17000PE of over 97 thousand OI contracts followed by 16500PE of over 85 thousand OI contracts. CE writers maximum participation lies at 18000/18200CE each with over 1.8 lakh and 1.2 lakh OI contracts. PCR_OI at 17500 is 2.33 which is an immediate support for the index."

Nifty call put option data

Speaking on Nifty call put ratio, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Nifty weekly option chain reflects highest PE writers exposure at 17000PE of over 97 thousand OI contracts followed by 16500PE of over 85 thousand OI contracts. CE writers maximum participation lies at 18000/18200CE each with over 1.8 lakh and 1.2 lakh OI contracts. PCR_OI at 17500 is 2.33 which is an immediate support for the index."

Bank Nifty call put option data

“weekly expiry option chain witnesses PE writers position at 36500PE with over 63 thousand OI contracts and at 38000/39500PE each with over 50 thousand OI contracts while CE writers positions stands at 42000CE with over 1.4 lakh OI contracts," said Rout.

Bank Nifty call put option data

“weekly expiry option chain witnesses PE writers position at 36500PE with over 63 thousand OI contracts and at 38000/39500PE each with over 50 thousand OI contracts while CE writers positions stands at 42000CE with over 1.4 lakh OI contracts," said Rout.

Day trading stocks to buy today 

Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi — listed out 6 shares to buy on Tuesday. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Day trading stocks to buy today 

Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi — listed out 6 shares to buy on Tuesday. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 

1] HCL Technologies: Buy at CMP, target 1170 and 1190, stop loss 1105

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 

1] HCL Technologies: Buy at CMP, target 1170 and 1190, stop loss 1105

2] Grasim Industries: Buy at CMP, target 1640 and 1660, stop loss 1560 

2] Grasim Industries: Buy at CMP, target 1640 and 1660, stop loss 1560 

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today 

3] NTPC: Initiate momentum buy at CMP, target 180, stop loss 159

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today 

3] NTPC: Initiate momentum buy at CMP, target 180, stop loss 159

4] SBI Cards and Payment Services: Buy at CMP, target 760, stop loss 688 

4] SBI Cards and Payment Services: Buy at CMP, target 760, stop loss 688 

Ganesh Dongre's stock picks for Tuesday 

5] Indus Towers: Buy at 148, target 160, stop loss 142

Ganesh Dongre's stock picks for Tuesday 

5] Indus Towers: Buy at 148, target 160, stop loss 142

6] Oil India Limited or OIL: Buy at 238, target 245, stop loss 232.

6] Oil India Limited or OIL: Buy at 238, target 245, stop loss 232.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP