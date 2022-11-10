Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 10th Nov

Nifty call put option data

On Nifty call put option ratio, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Markets paused for the session after testing the resistance zones on both the Indices, though Bank Nifty still looks poised for a strong uptrend. Nifty weekly expiry option chain witnesses PE writers actively adding their positions of more than a lakh contracts at 18000PE/18100PE - over a lakh contracts, with CE writers exposure of over 2 lakhs contracts at various immediate strikes. Aggressive fresh additions of more than 90 thousand contracts as well at 18200/18300 strikes. PCR_OI at 18100 still being well above 1, is comfort to the BULLs."