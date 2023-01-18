Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 18th January

Day trading guide for today: After showing weakness from the highs on Monday, Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside move on Tuesday and closed the day with decent gains. NSE Nifty shot up 158 points and closed at 18,053 levels, highest in last six sessions. BSE Sensex surged 562 points and closed at 60,655 levels while Bank Nifty index ended 67 points higher at 42,235 mark. Among sectoral indices, FMCG and realty indices gained the most while PSU banks and media fell the most. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares where advance decline ratio stood at 0.90:1 on NSE.

