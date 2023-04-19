Day trading guide for today : Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for a second day on Tuesday due to profit-taking in select banking, power and FMCG stocks amid mixed global markets and foreign fund outflows. Fall in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also dented sentiment.

Reversing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 183.74 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 59,727.01. During the day, it declined 331.45 points or 0.55 per cent to a low of 59,579.30.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 46.70 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,660.15 as 29 of its stocks declined while 21 advanced. After a gap-up opening, the index moved in a range of 17,766.60 to 17,610.20 during the day.

"After witnessing a rally in the last few trading session, Nifty is now consolidating in a range in the absence of any major domestic cues. Now the focus will be on global cues with major U.S. banks and Tech companies due to announce their earnings," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi — recommended six day trading stocks for today.

Anuj Gupta's day trading stocks for Wednesday

1) IDFC FIRST BANK: Buy at CMP, target ₹64, stop loss ₹52

2) ASHOK LEYLAND: Buy at CMP, target ₹148, stop loss ₹133

Jigar Patel's stock picks for today

1) TORNTPOWER: Buy at ₹530, target ₹545, stop loss ₹515

2) RELAXO: Buy at ₹817, target ₹835, stop loss ₹805

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1) SRF: Buy at CMP, target ₹2550-2600, stop loss ₹2430

2) MFSL: Buy at CMP, target ₹670-680, stop loss ₹632

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.