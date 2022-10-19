Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 19th October

Unveiling day trading strategies for Wednesday, Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com said, "The Dollar Index also has entered a consolidation phase and will be supportive for equities until we see any sharp upside move. However, post the upside move in last few sessions, we are hovering near the 17500 mark where call writers in the options segment have built positions. So unwinding by these option writers is required for sharp upside move, else the move could be a gradual one with in between intraday pullbacks. In such a case, traders should keep a ‘Buy on dip’ approach for short term trading and look for buying opportunities on declines."