Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 5th April

Intraday trading strategy

Advising intraday traders to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy at stock market today, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "The Nifty trend with last Friday's move has switched to a buy on dips approach and has become sideways-to-up from a sideways-to-down trend. The reason for the trend being sideways-to-up and not completely up is because the Nifty is still in a broad-based sideways range between 16750 and 18220. This is an intermediate up-move in an otherwise broad sideways trend on the higher time frames."