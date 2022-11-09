Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 9th November3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 06:02 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Following positive global sentiments, Indian stock market finished higher on Monday. NSE Nifty closed 85 points north at 18,202 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 234 points and closed at 61,185 levels. Bank Nifty gained 428 points and finished at 41,686 mark. Broad market indices outperformed Nifty and logged 0.64 per cent and 0.69 per cent gains respectively while advance decline ratio rose to 1.50:1.