Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 9th November

Nifty call put option data

Speaking on Nifty call put option ratio, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty weekly expiry option chain witnesses PE writers actively adding their positions of more than a lakh contracts at 18000PE - over 1.7 lakh contracts, with Max fresh additions of more than 50 thousand contracts seen at 18100PE. CE writers exposure still lies at 19000 zones - nearly 2 lakh contracts, with highest fresh additions of 40 thousand contracts seen at 18400 strike. PCR_OI at 18100 now being well above 1, is shifting the base up and providing the comfort for the BULL run to continue."