Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th December

"Our markets have seen some correction in last one week which seems to be because of some profit booking on long positions. FII’s have unwound some of their long positions due to which their ‘Long Short Ratio’ has recently declined from 75 per cent to around 57 per cent. However, the index has retraced the recent upside move from 16,800 to 18,880 by 23.6 per cent. The market breadth has not deteriorated much and thus, it would be crucial to see if the index recovers from this retracement support. The banking index has managed to hold well as it has shown a relative outperformance and have supported the benchmark as well," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.