Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th October

Intraday trading strategies for stock market today

Speaking on technical outlook for NSE Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The underlying trend of Nifty remains choppy and the market is not showing any strength to sustain the highs. There is a possibility of one more dip down to 16,800 to 16,750 levels in the next few sessions before showing any meaningful upside bounce from the lows. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,150 levels."