Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 19th December6 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 05:59 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,450 to 18,500 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues after ahwkish commentary by US Fed on interest rate hike, Indian stock market ended in red territory on second straight session on Friday last week. Among key benchmark indices, Nifty 50 index lost 145 points and closed at 18,269 levels whereas BSE Sensex dipped 461 points and closed at 61,337 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 278 points and finished at 43,219 mark.
