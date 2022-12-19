Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 19th December

Bank Nifty call put option data

"Bank Nifty Weekly Option Chain indicates some sign of weakness- 43000PE still with maximum writers of nearly 20 lakh OI shares followed by on lower levels new additions on 41000PE of over 16 lakh OI shares. CE writers highest position on 44000CE with over 35 lakh OI shares marks to be the resistance for Bank Nifty for next week followed by 43500CE with over 25 lakh OI shares which is an immediate resistance but a series of congestion in between 43200 and 43500 makes it difficult for the index to make a further move," said Shilpa Rout.