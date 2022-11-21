Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st November

"In last few trading sessions, Nifty has consolidated in a narrow range which seems to be a time-wise correction within an uptrend. The '20 DEMA’ support for Nifty is placed around 18050 while the momentum readings too are still in buy mode and have not given any negative crossover since last few weeks. The global factors such as US bond yields and the Dollar Index which had recently cooled-off from the highs has not seen any upside move again. Considering all these factors, we advise traders to continue to trade with a positive bias as the index could rally higher in upcoming sessions," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.