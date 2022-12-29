Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th December

According to stock market experts, a small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with upper shadow. Technically this pattern indicates a breather movement after a sharp upside bounce. The market is currently placed at the hurdle of 18150-18200 levels (resistance of ascending trend line), which has not been surpassed decisively on the upside. If Nifty manages to sustain above 18,200 levels in the short term, then the downside breakout of the said support that happened on Friday could be considered as a false downside breakout and such development is likely to have sharp positive implication on the market.