Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th December

Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th December5 min read . 07:13 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty is facing hurdle at 18150-18200 levels, which has not been surpassed decisively on the upside, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Indian stocks ended flat after trading in a narrow range throughout the Wednesday session. Nifty 50 index ended 9 points lower at 18,122, BSE Sensex shed 17 points and closed at 60,910 whereas Bank Nifty index went off 31 points and closed at 42,827 levels. Broad market indices ended in the positive but advance decline ratio fell to 1.34:1 from the high levels over the past two days. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side.
According to stock market experts, a small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with upper shadow. Technically this pattern indicates a breather movement after a sharp upside bounce. The market is currently placed at the hurdle of 18150-18200 levels (resistance of ascending trend line), which has not been surpassed decisively on the upside. If Nifty manages to sustain above 18,200 levels in the short term, then the downside breakout of the said support that happened on Friday could be considered as a false downside breakout and such development is likely to have sharp positive implication on the market.
Unveiling intraday trading tips for Thursday session, `Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The Nifty is placed at the crucial resistance of 18,200 levels, but there is no indication of any sharp negative reversal pattern unfolding at the hurdle. One may expect further consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions before showing upside breakout of the said hurdle. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is at 18,000 levels."
"Nifty monthly expiry option chain witnesses PE writers adding their positions at 18000PE over a crore shares OI, with highest fresh additions at 18100PE - over 30 lakh shares. CE writers maximum exposures lies at 18200/18500 strikes - each with over a crore shares overall. PCR_OI at 18100 has increased now and it's above 1, which if further increases will see strong move towards 18400 zones," said Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.
Shilpa Rout went on to add, "Bank Nifty option chain for series expiry reflects various strikes on PE side adding over 30 lakh shares (42500/42000/41000 strikes), with immediate aggressive additions seen at 42800PE - nearly 7 lakh OI shares. CE writers active at 43000 strike - overall also 30 lakh shares OI, with max fresh exposure of 13 lakh shares as well."
Unveiling intraday stocks for today, share market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended 6 stocks to buy today.
1] ITC: Buy at CMP, target ₹245 to ₹350, stop loss ₹325
2] Coromandel International: Buy at CMP, target ₹925 to ₹940, stop loss ₹870
3] Axis Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹980, stop loss ₹885
4] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target ₹420, stop loss ₹358
5] Infosys: Buy at ₹1510, target ₹1565, stop loss ₹1480
6] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: Buy at ₹2525, target ₹2600, stop loss ₹2475.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
