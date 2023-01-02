Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 2nd January2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 06:01 AM IST
- Day trading guide for today: Nifty is currently facing resistance at around 18,250 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: After showing a sustainable upside bounce from the lows on Thursday, Indian stock market witnessed weakness from the highs on Friday and closed the final session of 2022 in negative zone. NSE Nifty ended 85 points lower at 18,105, BSE Sensex shed 293 points and closed at 60,840 whereas Bank Nifty index went off 265 points and closed at 42,986 levels. Broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as both mid-cap and small-cap ended in positive territory as the advance-decline ratio was up at 1.8:1.
