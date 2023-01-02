Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 2nd January

Day trading strategy for stock market today

On intraday trading tips, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is currently facing resistance at around 18,250 levels. After the upside breakout of said hurdle, the market has failed to sustain the highs and slipped into weakness. A reasonable long bullish candle was formed on the weekly chart, which signal pullback rally in the market post sharp weakness. After the downside breakout of the important trend line support around 18200 levels in the last week, Nifty showing immediate upside bounce could be a positive sign. But, a decisive upside momentum could only occur on a sustainable move above the hurdle of 18,250 levels. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,960 levels."