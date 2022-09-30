Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 30 September

"Our markets shrugged off the positive cues from the global markets and continued to correct with higher intraday volatility on the monthly expiry day. The short term trend continues to be negative as the index continues its downside move, however, the momentum readings on the lower time frame charts have approached their oversold territory which indicates a possibility of a pullback move within this downtrend. There have been instances where the market has continued the downtrend even in oversold set ups, but the market sentiment now seems to have reached some extreme pessimism which usually triggers a contra move," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. He went on to add that the Bank Nifty index, which has corrected sharply in last few sessions too has oversold momentum setups on the hourly charts.