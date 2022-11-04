Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th November3 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 05:59 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Immediate support for Nifty is placed around 17,950 to 17,900 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues, Indian stock market fell on second straight session on Thursday. NSE Nifty lost 30 points and closed at 18,052 whereas Sensex shed 69 points and closed at 60,836 levels. However, Bank Nifty provided some support and ended 151 points higher at 41,298 mark. Broad market indices i.e. small-cap and mid-cap ended marginally in the positive even as the advance decline ratio ended at 0.94:1.