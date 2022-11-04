Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th November

Unveiling intraday trading strategies for Friday session, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The short term trend for our markets is still intact as of now, but if take a glance at the US markets, then it seems that the Nasdaq Index has resumed its downtrend post a pullback move and it could even breach the recent swing lows going ahead. If such scenario happen, the the global equities too could then react negatively and hence, short term traders should be vigilant on the global cues going ahead," adding, "Traders are advised to trade with a stock specific approach and lighten up longs if the key indices break the above mentioned crucial supports."