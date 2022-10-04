Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th October4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:06 AM IST
- Trade setup for Tuesday: The short term trend of Nifty remains weak, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: After a one day reprieve on Friday session, Indian stock market continued its downside move on Monday. Nifty 50 opened flat but sell-off triggered soon and the 50 stocks index finished 207 points lower at 16,887 levels. BSE Sensex lost 638 points and ended at 56,788 whereas Nifty Bank index dipped 602 points and closed at 38,029 mark. Small-cap index outperformed key indices after falling only 0.54 per cent even as the advance decline ratio was negative at 0.53:1.