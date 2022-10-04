Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th October

The Elliott Wave analyst went on to add, "As of now the trend continues to remain negative and traders should watch out for a new swing low where the market could then try to form a short term support. That could happen in the range of 16,600 to 16,500 for Nifty and around 200 DEMA in Bank Nifty which is at 36,840. Hence, traders are advised to stay cautious for now and look for reversal signals around the above mentioned support zone."