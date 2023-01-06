Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th January

Advising 'buy on dips' strategy, Ruchit Jain said, "If we look from a technical perspective, Nifty is trading around a rising trendline support and after the recent corrective phase in last one month, the momentum readings on the lower time frame charts have entered the oversold zone. Hence, it does not look to be an appropriate zone to form shorts and in fact, one can take some contra trade and look for buying opportunities. The swing low of 17,770 would be seen as important support for Nifty 50 index and only if we break that support, then we would see the momentum accelerating on the downside. Hence, till this support is intact one can look for buying opportunities in intraday declines."