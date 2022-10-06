Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th October

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "If we look at the international markets, the bond yields have cooled off and the Dollar Index has come off the highs. This led to a pullback move in the equities as a lot of short positions were intact in the system some of which came to cover up. In the near term, our markets are likely to take cues from the international markets move accordingly."