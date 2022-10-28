Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — October 283 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 06:11 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Till Nifty's current support of 17,505 remains intact, overall bias will remain positive, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: After one day decline, Indian stock market bounced back on Thursday and closed in positive territory. Nifty 50 index gained 80 points and closed at 17,736 whereas BSE Sensex surged 212 points and closed at 59,756 levels. Bank Nifty finished 176 points higher at 41,299 mark. Among sectors, realty. oil & gas, metals and power indices rose the most while IT index fell the most. Advance decline ration finished positive at 1.23:1.