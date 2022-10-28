Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — October 28

On intraday trading tips that one should know, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "In last three trading sessions, the Nifty has traded within the range of 17600-17800, but the crucial support are intact with market breadth being positive. The Dollar Index, has also corrected in last couple of sessions and is back to below 110 level which is positive for the equity markets. The RSI oscillator on the daily as well as the hourly chart is indicating a positive momentum."