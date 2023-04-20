Day trading guide for today: 7 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 20th April2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:02 AM IST
- Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended 7 stocks to buy today — Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Polycab, Axis Bank, Voltas, Lemon Tree and Radico Khaitan
Day trading guide for today: As global market drooped in cautious trade on US Fed rate hike, Indian stock market finished lower for third day in a row. NSE Nifty lost 41 points and closed at 17,618 while BSE Sensex corrected 159 points and ended at 59,567 levels. Nifty Bank index went off 111 points and finished at 42,154 levels. Small-cap index ended minorly in the positive even as the advance decline ratio dipped below 1:1 (at 0.91:1) after almost 3 weeks.
