Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for today: 7 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 20th April

Day trading guide for today: 7 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 20th April

2 min read . 06:02 AM IST Asit Manohar
Stock market today: The underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy and this market action is expected to continue for the next session, say experts.

  • Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended 7 stocks to buy today — Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Polycab, Axis Bank, Voltas, Lemon Tree and Radico Khaitan

Day trading guide for today: As global market drooped in cautious trade on US Fed rate hike, Indian stock market finished lower for third day in a row. NSE Nifty lost 41 points and closed at 17,618 while BSE Sensex corrected 159 points and ended at 59,567 levels. Nifty Bank index went off 111 points and finished at 42,154 levels. Small-cap index ended minorly in the positive even as the advance decline ratio dipped below 1:1 (at 0.91:1) after almost 3 weeks.

Day trading guide for today: As global market drooped in cautious trade on US Fed rate hike, Indian stock market finished lower for third day in a row. NSE Nifty lost 41 points and closed at 17,618 while BSE Sensex corrected 159 points and ended at 59,567 levels. Nifty Bank index went off 111 points and finished at 42,154 levels. Small-cap index ended minorly in the positive even as the advance decline ratio dipped below 1:1 (at 0.91:1) after almost 3 weeks.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy and this market action is expected to continue for the next session. The market is likely to find support around 17600-17500 levels before showing upside bounce from the lows."

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy and this market action is expected to continue for the next session. The market is likely to find support around 17600-17500 levels before showing upside bounce from the lows."

Speaking on Nifty Bank index outlook for today, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said, "Immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed at 42,000 whereas strong support for the index is lying around 41,800 levels. Likewise, Bank Nifty today is facing immediate hurdle at 42,500 while it is facing strong resistance at 42,630. This means, short range for Nifty Bank today is 42,000 to 42,500 whereas broader range for the index on Thursday can be assumed from 41,800 to 42,630 levels."

Speaking on Nifty Bank index outlook for today, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said, "Immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed at 42,000 whereas strong support for the index is lying around 41,800 levels. Likewise, Bank Nifty today is facing immediate hurdle at 42,500 while it is facing strong resistance at 42,630. This means, short range for Nifty Bank today is 42,000 to 42,500 whereas broader range for the index on Thursday can be assumed from 41,800 to 42,630 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 7 day trading stocks for today.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 7 day trading stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Voltas: Buy at CMP, target 870 to 880, stop loss 830

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Voltas: Buy at CMP, target 870 to 880, stop loss 830

2] Polycab: Buy at CMP, target 3200 to 3225, stop loss 3080

2] Polycab: Buy at CMP, target 3200 to 3225, stop loss 3080

Anuj Gupta's stock of the day

3] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target 116, stop loss 103

Anuj Gupta's stock of the day

3] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target 116, stop loss 103

Jigar Patel's stocks to buy today

4] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at 2352, target 2385, stop loss 2325

Jigar Patel's stocks to buy today

4] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at 2352, target 2385, stop loss 2325

5] Radico Khaitan: Buy at 1098, target 1125, stop loss 1082

5] Radico Khaitan: Buy at 1098, target 1125, stop loss 1082

Rajesh Bhosle's day trading stocks for today

6] Lemon Tree: Buy at 83, target 90, stop loss 79

Rajesh Bhosle's day trading stocks for today

6] Lemon Tree: Buy at 83, target 90, stop loss 79

7] Axis Bank: Buy at 873, target 904, stop loss 857.

7] Axis Bank: Buy at 873, target 904, stop loss 857.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP