Day trading guide for today: 7 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 9th February
- Day trading guide for today: Nifty is now moving towards the higher end around 17,950 to 18,000 levels, believe experts
Day trading stocks: Following strong global cues after Fed chief Jerome Powell signaling less hawkish stance on interest rate hike, Indian stock market ended in positive zone for third straight session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index gained 150 points and finished at 17,871, BSE Sensex surged 377 points and closed at 60,663 whereas Nifty Bank index ended 46 points higher at 41,537 levels. 7 out of 10 Adani group stocks ended in the positive improving market sentiments. In broad markets, mid-cap index gained one per cent and outperformed key benchmark indices while small-cap index shot up to the tune of 0.76 per cent.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×