Day trading guide for today: 7 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 9th February

Stock market today: Day trading guide for Thursday

Speaking on intraday trading tips for Nifty today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty has been trading in a channel and it has recovered from the lower end of the channel since the Budget day, and is now moving towards the higher end around 17,950 to 18,000. The market breadth has been positive indicating a buying interest in the broader markets. The only worry factor has been the selling by FIIs as they had only about 15 percent of their positions on the long side and 85 per cent on the short side. But, these positions too seem to be short heavy and if they start covering their short positions then that could lead to a good upside move in the indices in near term."