Day trading guide for today: 8 buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 25th April2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:58 AM IST
- Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended 8 buy or sell stocks for today — LIC Housing Finance, SBI, Wipro, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, BHEL, Federal Bank
Day trading guide for today: After closing flat on three previous sessions, Indian stock market bounced back strongly on Monday as all three major benchmark indices ended in green territory with handsome gains. Nifty 50 index gained 119 points and closed at 17,743 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 401 points and ended at 60,056 mark whereas Nifty Bank index finished 517 points higher at 42,635 levels. In broad markets, mid-cap index surged 0.47 per cent while small-cap index went up 0.34 per cent. Advance decline ratio remained positive at 1.22:1.
