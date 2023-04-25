Day trading guide for today: After closing flat on three previous sessions, Indian stock market bounced back strongly on Monday as all three major benchmark indices ended in green territory with handsome gains. Nifty 50 index gained 119 points and closed at 17,743 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 401 points and ended at 60,056 mark whereas Nifty Bank index finished 517 points higher at 42,635 levels. In broad markets, mid-cap index surged 0.47 per cent while small-cap index went up 0.34 per cent. Advance decline ratio remained positive at 1.22:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

In outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is showing signs of upside breakout of the small narrow range. But, a decisive upside breakout could only occur on Nifty surpassing crucial area of 17,865 levels in coming sessions. That could possibly result in sharp positive reversal for the Nifty. Immediate support for Nifty 50 index is placed at 17,600 levels.

Expecting bull trend to further continue, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "The momentum oscillator RSI (14) has found support near its prior breakout levels and closed at 60 levels with a bullish crossover on the daily time frame. Expecting Nifty to continue its bullish momentum in the further trading sessions."

Unveiling intraday trading tips for stock market today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The technical structure as well as the derivative data hints at probability of a short term upside move and hence, traders are advised to look for buying opportunities and trade with a positive bias."

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com went on to add that momentum for the banking and the NBFC stocks has been positive recently. The FINNIFTY index has continued its rally and is expected to continue its rally towards 19,200 levels. Hence, traders are advised to look for buying opportunities on any intraday declines on the expiry day.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One — recommended 8 day trading stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's buy or sell stocks for today

1] LIC Housing Finance: Buy at ₹338, target ₹350, stop loss ₹331

2] State Bank of India or SBI: Buy at ₹554, target ₹570, stop loss ₹542

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today

3] Wipro: Buy at CMP, target ₹400, stop loss ₹364

4] ICICI Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹945, stop loss ₹878

Jigar Patel's stocks to buy today

5] JSW Steel: Buy at ₹720, target ₹45, stop loss ₹705

6] Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹1690, target ₹1725, stop loss ₹1660

Rajesh Bhosale's day trading stocks

7] BHEL: Buy at ₹76.55, target ₹79.90, stop loss ₹74.90

8] Federal Bank: Buy at ₹132, target ₹136.40, stop loss ₹130.40.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.