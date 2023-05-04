Day trading guide for today: Following weakness in Asian stock market, Indian stock market snapped its six days winning streak on Wednesday. NSE Nifty finished 57 points lower at 18,089 levels, BSE Sensex shed 161 points and closed at 61,193 mark whereas Nifty Bank index went off 39 points and ended at 43,312 levels. However, broad market indices finished higher on Wednesday. Small-cap index added 0.20 per cent while mid-cap index went up 0.35 per cent. Advance decline ratio ended marginally in the positive at 1.04:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have cooled off after a decent upside movement. There is a possibility of further consolidation or minor weakness for the next 1-2 sessions before showing upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,900 levels."

Expecting further consolidation in Indian stock market, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Oscillators in a lower time frame have reached the overbought zone and a profit booking at the current level cannot be ruled out. Open Interest data suggesting sideways action for now, 18,100 and 18,200 are major hurdles and 18,000 important support selling options for range as of now on Nifty 50 index."

On day trading guide when stock market opens today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "On the domestic side, the market structure remains positive on the back of healthy macro data, strong earnings, and FIIs buying over the last few days. Several PSU stocks from across sectors like railway, defence, capital goods have been in strong momentum last few days."

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One — recommended eight day trading stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target ₹495 to ₹500, stop loss ₹472

2] HUL: Buy at CMP, target ₹2525 to ₹2540, stop loss ₹2450

Jigar Patel's day trading stocks to buy today

3] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹778, target ₹798, stop loss ₹765

4] Laurus Labs: Buy at ₹322, target ₹335, stop loss ₹313

Anuj Gupta's buy or sell stocks for today

5] NTPC: Buy at CMP, target ₹188, stop loss ₹166

6] Cipla: buy at CMP, target ₹965, stop loss ₹884

Rajesh Bhosale's stocks to buy today

7] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at ₹294, target ₹307, stop loss ₹286

8] United Spirits or McDowell-N: Buy at ₹786, target ₹816, stop loss ₹771.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.