Day trading guide for today: Eight buy or sell stocks for Thursday — 4th May2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:02 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended 8 buy or sell stocks for today — Tata Motors, HUL, Tata Consumers, Laurus Labs, NTPC, Cipla, McDowell and Chambal Fertilisers
Day trading guide for today: Following weakness in Asian stock market, Indian stock market snapped its six days winning streak on Wednesday. NSE Nifty finished 57 points lower at 18,089 levels, BSE Sensex shed 161 points and closed at 61,193 mark whereas Nifty Bank index went off 39 points and ended at 43,312 levels. However, broad market indices finished higher on Wednesday. Small-cap index added 0.20 per cent while mid-cap index went up 0.35 per cent. Advance decline ratio ended marginally in the positive at 1.04:1.
