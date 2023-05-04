Day trading guide for today: Eight buy or sell stocks for Thursday — 4th May

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have cooled off after a decent upside movement. There is a possibility of further consolidation or minor weakness for the next 1-2 sessions before showing upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,900 levels."