Day trading guide for today: Five buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —August 23

Day trading guide for today: Five buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —August 235 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today —IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata Power, Federal Bank, and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDCL).
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat during Tuesday's session amid persistent concerns over US interest rates and China's economic health, although the mid-cap index rallied to a fresh record on brighter domestic prospects. The gains in shares of select heavyweights such as ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and TCS.
