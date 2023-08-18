Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — August 18

Tata Consumer share is currently trading near ₹844. The Strength is shown by the RSI indicator's current trading range of 48 levels and has scope of improvement. The stock is taking resistance at 20 EMA and and currently trading above all of the key mid and long term moving averages. The Bollinger band continues to expand on the daily chart after a squeeze, with the price trading above the band's centre line, indicating the stock's strength. A small resistance is placed near ₹855 levels; if the stock surpasses this level, it may move towards ₹868.

