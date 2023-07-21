Day trading guide for today: Following strong global market sentiments on strong earnings by Wall Street listed companies, Indian stock market ended higher on sixth day in a row on Thursday. Out of three key benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty climbed to a new peak during the previous session while Bank Nifty index gained 517 points and closed at 46,186 levels. In broad markets, both small-cap and mid-cap indices underperformed key benchmark indices.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term uptrend remains intact and the Nifty is at the edge of reaching historical 20K mark. The present upside momentum is likely to continue for the short term and the next crucial upside resistance to be watched around 20450, which is 100% Fibonacci projection-taken from important bottom-top-bottom as per weekly chart. Immediate support is at 19850 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty broke its double top structure around 45,650 zones on the daily chart and closed at 46,187, up 518 points. The resistance for Bank Nifty shifts to 46,500. The previous resistance of 46,000 is likely to act as a support for Bank Nifty as we head into the final week of the July Expiry Series."

"Strong heavy weights results are likely to further influence the market direction in the near term. Investors eagerly await Reliance Q1 results, which will be announced Friday, and management commentaries on the same along with further details on Jio's financial listing," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal while pointing out triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today.

Intraday trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended five stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹1819, target ₹1905, stop loss ₹1775.

Grasim share price is currently trading near ₹1815 levels, indicating a breakout of a consolidation pattern on the daily chart. Strength is shown by the RSI indicator's current trading range of 62 levels. The stock is currently trading above all of the key moving averages. The Bollinger band continues to expand on the daily chart, with the price trading above the band's centre line, indicating the stock's strength. A small resistance is placed near ₹1835 levels; if the stock surpasses this level, it may move towards ₹1885 to 1905 levels and higher.

2] Aurobindo Pharma: Buy at ₹772, target ₹815, stop loss ₹748.

Aurobindo Pharma share price is currently experiencing robust trading activity, with its shares reaching a significant value of ₹772. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for AUROPHARMA has displayed a positive crossover, further strengthening the bullish sentiment. Currently, the RSI stands at 69, consistently maintaining levels above 65, which signifies a strong buying momentum in the stock.

Anuj Gupta's stock of the day

3] IOB: Buy at CMP, target ₹1950, stop loss ₹1740.

The banking stock is looking positive on chart pattern after breakout. The stock is witnessing increase in trade volume as well.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today

4] HDFC Life: Buy at ₹661, target ₹675, stop loss ₹650.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹675. So, holding the support level of ₹650 this stock can bounce toward the ₹675 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹650 for the target price of ₹675.

5] M&MFIN: Buy at ₹321, target ₹335, stop loss ₹315.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹335. So, holding the support level of ₹315 this stock can bounce toward the ₹335 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹315 for the target price of ₹335.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.